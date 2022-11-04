The Pokémon x Splatoon Splatfest shirts are now available to preorder

You’ve been asking, we’ve been watching – and now they’re available to preorder. To celebrate the upcoming Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest Nintendo said they would have some themed t-shirts to celebrate, and here they are.

You can preorder the shirts now, but they won’t be released until January 20th, 2023. There’s also a limit of one type of shirt per customer. The adult shirts are $39.95, the kids ones for $29.95 in all sizes. Unfortunately for this writer, there’s nothing above XL for the more ample gentleman.

Hopefully we get those keyrings North America got last night, that’ll fit anyone. (Update: we did)