Pokémon x Splatoon Splatfest keyrings now available on the My Nintendo Store

We’re two weeks away from a new Pokémon generation, and we just got the Pokémon x Splatoon Splatfest shirts already – but what about if you don’t want no shirt? How about a keyring?

To celebrate the Pokémon x Splatoon Splatfest you can get a Water (Quaxly), Fire (Fuecoco) or Grass (Sprigatito) themed keyring to show your gang team colours.

Each keyring is only 150 Platinum Coins, there’s a limit of 9 per person.