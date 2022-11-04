Pokémon x Splatoon Splatfest keyrings now available on the My Nintendo Store
We’re two weeks away from a new Pokémon generation, and we just got the Pokémon x Splatoon Splatfest shirts already – but what about if you don’t want no shirt? How about a keyring?
To celebrate the Pokémon x Splatoon Splatfest you can get a Water (Quaxly), Fire (Fuecoco) or Grass (Sprigatito) themed keyring to show your
gang team colours.
Each keyring is only 150 Platinum Coins, there’s a limit of 9 per person.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments