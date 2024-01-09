The Pokémon TV app is shutting down in March
The Pokémon Company has announced that its streaming app, Pokémon TV will be closing in March 2024. The app itself has already been removed from the App Store, Google Play, Switch eShop and every other platform it was available on.
It will end service completely on March 28th, 2024. You’ll be able to continue to keep using it until then. While it was great there was a free way to watch Pokémon, the rotating content in the app made it hard to follow anything for a period of time.
In Australia, the Pokémon anime and movies can be watched on Netflix, Prime Video, and even on 9Now (with adverts).
