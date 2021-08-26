Pokémon TV now available on Nintendo Switch
While the Nintendo Switch isn’t flush with media apps right now, there’s another one we can add to the list, at least.
Pokémon TV was added to the eShop overnight and is available to download now. On it, you can watch a range of Pokémon TV shows, movies, web series and more.
The first couple of early series is available to watch (Cheez TV represent). There’s also the latest season, Pokémon Journeys. You can watch through the Diamond and Pearl series just in time for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
You can download the app from here, it’s free!
