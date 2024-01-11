Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Advertisement

The year of remakes and remasters continues with the Game Boy Advance title brought into the modern age with the addition new worlds, a co-op mode and more.

This one is already $10 cheaper than the standard Switch games here in Australia, so don’t use an eShop voucher on it. That also means physically we’re seeing $59 as the best price for it. There’s no preorder bonuses yet, have a feeling we’re not going to see too many this year. Hopefully we’re wrong.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is out on Friday, 16th February 2024.

Amazon.com.au

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $59 – Link

Big W

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $59 – Link

EB Games

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95– Link

eShop

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $79.95 – Link Because this is a cheaper title, don’t use a voucher on it.

The Gamesmen

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $62.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $64 – Link

MightyApe

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $59 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website.