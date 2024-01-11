564
Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mario vs. Donkey Kong

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 11, 2024
The year of remakes and remasters continues with the Game Boy Advance title brought into the modern age with the addition new worlds, a co-op mode and more.

This one is already $10 cheaper than the standard Switch games here in Australia, so don’t use an eShop voucher on it. That also means physically we’re seeing $59 as the best price for it. There’s no preorder bonuses yet, have a feeling we’re not going to see too many this year. Hopefully we’re wrong.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is out on Friday, 16th February 2024.

Amazon.com.au

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $59 – Link

Big W 

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $59 – Link

EB Games

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95– Link

eShop 

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $79.95 – Link
    • Because this is a cheaper title, don’t use a voucher on it.

The Gamesmen

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $62.00 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $64 – Link

MightyApe 

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $59 – Link

My Nintendo Store 

  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.

,
