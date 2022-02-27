The next Pokemon games are Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, out in late 2022
Well that’s a surprise, during the Pokemon Presents broadcast early this morning we got our look at the next generation of Pokemon games – Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
A bunch of scenery was shown around the game’s unnamed region, and we get a look at the game’s protagonists and an early look at three new Pokemon. The game will also be completely open world much like Pokemon Legends Arceus.
There’s a cat-like Pokemon called Sprigatito, an apple gator called Fuecoco and a duck with a good head of hair called Quaxly.
The game is being developed by Game Freak and will be out in late 2022.
Screenshots
Trailer
