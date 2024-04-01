Aussie Bargain Roundup: Endless Ocean Luminous
A surprise in the most recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is the return of Endless Ocean. The first new instalment to the series since 2009, Endless Ocean Luminous see you return to the ocean with over 500 specifies of marine life to discover.
This time the game will feature multiplayer with up to 30 other players at once. So you’ll be able to explore and hang together with a bunch of people. We’re sure to learn more about this one as we get closer.
So far there are no preorder bonuses at retail, but the eShop version does come with a 7-day trial for Nintendo Switch Online.
Endless Ocean Luminous is out on May 2nd, 2024. This is another title with the new Thursday release dates from Nintendo.
Amazon.com.au
- Endless Ocean Luminous – $68 – Link
Big W
- Endless Ocean Luminous – $59 – Link
EB Games
- Endless Ocean Luminous – $69.95– Link
eShop
- Endless Ocean Luminous – $69.95 – Link
- Purchasable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher, but consider using it on a more expensive game.
- Comes with a Free 7-day trial for Nintendo Switch Online upon purchase
The Gamesmen
- Endless Ocean Luminous – $69.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Endless Ocean Luminous – $68 – Link
MightyApe
- Endless Ocean Luminous – $69 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Endless Ocean Luminous – $69.95 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price