Aussie Bargain Roundup: Endless Ocean Luminous

A surprise in the most recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is the return of Endless Ocean. The first new instalment to the series since 2009, Endless Ocean Luminous see you return to the ocean with over 500 specifies of marine life to discover.

This time the game will feature multiplayer with up to 30 other players at once. So you’ll be able to explore and hang together with a bunch of people. We’re sure to learn more about this one as we get closer.

So far there are no preorder bonuses at retail, but the eShop version does come with a 7-day trial for Nintendo Switch Online.

Endless Ocean Luminous is out on May 2nd, 2024. This is another title with the new Thursday release dates from Nintendo.

Amazon.com.au

Endless Ocean Luminous – $68 – Link

Big W

Endless Ocean Luminous – $59 – Link

EB Games

Endless Ocean Luminous – $69.95– Link

eShop

Endless Ocean Luminous – $69.95 – Link Purchasable with a Nintendo Switch Online Voucher, but consider using it on a more expensive game. Comes with a Free 7-day trial for Nintendo Switch Online upon purchase

– Link

The Gamesmen

Endless Ocean Luminous – $69.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Endless Ocean Luminous – $68 – Link

MightyApe

Endless Ocean Luminous – $69 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Endless Ocean Luminous – $69.95 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price