Don’t forget: There’s a Mario Kart World Nintendo Direct this week

It’s been a whirlwind of information in the days following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct — and in case you forgot or missed it completely, there’s another Nintendo Direct this week too.

This week’s Direct is the Mario Kart World Direct, which was announced during the Switch 2 Direct — if you blinked, you might’ve missed it.

We’re expecting to see more modes and features revealed. As more people get their hands on the game at Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events around the world, they’re discovering previously unannounced content. Maybe this Direct is where those things will finally be revealed properly.

Here’s when the Direct is, it’s not too late for most of Australia:

Perth (WA) – 9:00 PM (Thursday, WST)

– 9:00 PM (Thursday, WST) Darwin, Adelaide – 10:30 PM (Thursday, ACST)

– 10:30 PM (Thursday, ACST) Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart – 11:00 PM (Thursday, AEST)

And for our international friends:

Los Angeles (USA) – 6:00 AM (Thursday, PDT)

– 6:00 AM (Thursday, PDT) New York City (USA) – 9:00 AM (Thursday, EDT)

– 9:00 AM (Thursday, EDT) London (UK) – 2:00 PM (Thursday, BST)

– 2:00 PM (Thursday, BST) Tokyo (Japan) – 10:00 PM (Thursday, JST)

– 10:00 PM (Thursday, JST) Auckland (New Zealand) – 1:00 AM (Friday, NZST)

Don’t forget, the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience is coming to Melbourne in a month, where you’ll be able to try out both the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World for yourself — that is, if you’ve already got a ticket. If you missed out, though, there’s still a waitlist open.

Our hands on with the game from New York you can read it here too.