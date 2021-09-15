The best Bluetooth Headphones to use on the Nintendo Switch

Since launch, the Nintendo Switch has not supported Bluetooth Audio output, so accessory makers stepped in with dongles and adapters, and it was always just a little frustrating having to cart something else around.

Thankfully, earlier today, Nintendo added Bluetooth Audio support to the console, meaning you can pair a set of headphones or other audio devices to the Switch – just like it <non-denominational figurehead> intended.

So you’ve probably already got a pair of Bluetooth headphones, but what if you don’t – or maybe the headphones you have you want to keep synced to your phone or other devices and want something fresh. We’ve got a small list of headphones we all have and use. There are thousands of options and they often go on sale – these won’t always be the best prices.

Before you scroll…

If you already have a headset or earbuds with a dongle, you’ll probably want to keep using that for the lowest latency. However, the dream of Bluetooth Audio has always been not having to carry around one or not swapping it from the dock to the console when moving about. But it’s something to think about!

Earbuds/In Ear

The thing with Earbuds is they generally don’t have any controls on them, and if they do they might not work on the Nintendo Switch – but luckily you can control the volume of your headphones on your Switch itself in the home menu. With that it mind, here’s some Earbuds

Budget

Sony WI-C200 Wireless In-Ear Headphones Amazon – $48, JB Hi-Fi – $69

Beats Flex Wireless In-Ear Headphones Amazon – $72, JB Hi-Fi – $79.95



Midrange

EPOS GTW 270 JB Hi-Fi – $199 (review)

Apple AirPods Amazon – $189, JB Hi-Fi- $229

Jabra Elite 75t JB Hi-Fi –$219



Higher End

Apple AirPods Pro These go on sale more often then frozen veggies at Woolies

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Amazon – $295, JB Hi-Fi – $296

Sony WF-100XM4 JB Hi-Fi – $389



On/Over-ear Headphones

Sony WH-CH510 JB HI-Fi – $99, Amazon $Various

JBL Tune 510BT JB Hi-Fi – $79

Sennheiser HD 350 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Amazon $139, JB Hi-Fi – $199,

Sony WH-1000XM4 JB Hi-Fi – $395, Amazon – $392

Bose Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones 700 JB Hi-Fi – $397, Amazon – $various



Gaming Headset

Believe it or not, it’s actually pretty hard to find a gaming headset with Bluetooth, because the other two consoles basically all use dongles now. But there’s still some, but you might want one that can do both so you can use it on the Switch and anything else.

Logitech G435 (various colours) EB Games – $199 , JB Hi-Fi – $199

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X JB Hi-Fi – $359



If you try something out with the Switch and it sucks, let us know and we’ll remove it!

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.