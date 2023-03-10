Super Mario Run goes half price, but more is now available to play for free

The oft-forgotten Super Mario Run got a small update today to help celebrate the release of The Super Mario Bros. movie.

The game is now, until the end of May now available for half price. That unlocks the main modes, you can of course already play some of the game for free. At the moment the game is $14.99AU.

However if that price is still too much, you’ll be able to play one stage, per day for free now too. This is on top of the modes that are already free. The entire game won’t be available, just a different random stage each day.

Could this be enough to get you into Super Mario Run?