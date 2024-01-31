Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Tears of the Kingdom dev sessions to be held at GDC 2024

Advertisement

At this year’s Game Developers Conference they’ll will be two presentations from Nintendo. One for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Given that it’s a developers conference these will be focused on the mechanics in the two games.

The first presentation is Tunes of the Kingdom: Evolving Physics and Sounds for ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’. Focusing on physics based gameplay and evolved sound design.

The second is 2D and Tomorrow: How the Developers of ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ Find New Joy in Creating Classic Side-Scrolling Adventures. That one will talk about how the game’s new elements like Wonder flowers draw inspiration from Mario’s past but also deliver new surprises.

These two presentations are unlikely to be streamed, but could be made available to watch at a later time. GDC 2024 takes place from March 18th to 22nd.