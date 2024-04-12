Nintendo’s GDC 2024 Super Mario Wonder, Tears of the Kingdom presentations now available to watch

Advertisement

Last month at the Game Developers Conference 2024 we learned about Nintendo’s two presentations there and the interesting details about the development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Now luckily for us, we’re able to watch both of them. The Tunes of the Kingdom: Evolving Physics and Sounds for ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and 2D and Tomorrow: How the Developers of ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ Find New Joy in Creating Classic Side-Scrolling Adventures presentations are now available to watch on the GDC website.

The Tears of the Kingdom presentation covered the complex physics-based design of the game, and the music and sound in the game as well. The Super Mario Bros. Wonder presentation covered unused Wonder effects, concepts and more.

You can watch the Tears of the Kingdom one here, and the Super Mario Bros. Wonder one here.