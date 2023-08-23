SteamWorld Build arriving on December 1st

Thunderful has finally announced a release date for SteamWorld Build, and it’s coming on December 1st 2023. The game, which was announced all the way back in January, was promised this year – and they’re just going to make it.

As the architect of a SteamWorld mining town, break ground and raise houses for your steambot citizens, keep them fed and provide some rootin’-tootin’ entertainment. Venture into the abandoned mine sitting under your town, rumoured to be filled with ancient tech that holds the key to escaping impending doom. Using the natural resources above ground and the abundant ores buried below, expand your town, stimulate new residential tiers to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth untold riches and ultimately help them to hightail it off the planet!

SteamWorld Build’s above and below-ground elements have an interdependent relationship where everything you discover, mine or build feeds into what you can do when you switch from above to below, and vice versa. These cogs all fit together to create a satisfying game loop where you are always making progress and are always engaged.