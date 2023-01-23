SteamWorld Build is breaking new ground for the series, when it comes to Switch later this year

Thunderful Games hosted a special SteamWorld Telegraph earlier this morning and within it was the news that SteamWorld Build would be the next game in the series and is coming later this year. Check out the reveal trailer for it below.

In SteamWorld Build, you are the architect of a SteamWorld mining town. Break ground and raise houses for your steambot citizens, keep them fed and provide some rootin’-tootin’ entertainment. You’ll also venture into the abandoned mine sitting under your town, rumoured to be filled with ancient tech that holds the key to escaping impending doom. Use the natural resources above ground and the abundant ores buried in the mine to expand your town. Stimulate new residential tiers to join the quest to dig deeper, unearth untold riches and ultimately help them to hightail it off the planet.

The action above ground and below happen at the same time, meaning once you dig you have to balance both locations, to ensure you don’t have chaos caused in your absence.

The game is coming sometime in 2023, an exact date is not yet known, but it will be on Switch. It will also be on the other platforms as well, should you want to get it there also. If you do have a PC, there is a demo for it out now as part of the latest Steam Base Builder Fest.