676
0

Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest shirts coming to Australia too

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 12, 2022

Nintendo Australia has confirmed that the Splatoon X Pokémon Splatfest t-shirts will be made available in both Australia and New Zealand. Like the Splatfest itself there’s three to choose from. The Fire-type, Grass-type and Water-type.

When they’ll be made available is unknown yet, but the Splatfest is coming in November – so not too long to go. We’ll keep you updated.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
38%
Great
0%
Fresh
13%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Splatoon 3
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment