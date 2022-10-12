Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest shirts coming to Australia too

Nintendo Australia has confirmed that the Splatoon X Pokémon Splatfest t-shirts will be made available in both Australia and New Zealand. Like the Splatfest itself there’s three to choose from. The Fire-type, Grass-type and Water-type.

Heads up, these Splatoon x Pokémon collaboration Splatfest tees will be surfacing on My Nintendo Store here in AUNZ! Will you choose Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type?



Stay tuned for more details, and stay fresh! pic.twitter.com/H0QtVhbs66 — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) October 12, 2022

When they’ll be made available is unknown yet, but the Splatfest is coming in November – so not too long to go. We’ll keep you updated.