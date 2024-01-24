Splatoon 3’s Side Order DLC to drop on February 22nd

Advertisement

At long last, the second wave of the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass, Side Order, has a release date. It’ll drop in just under a month on February 22nd, 2024.

There wasn’t any new information released alongside this new trailer, just a release date and a piece of key art. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about Side Order before it hits.

Challenge your slick skills in this new single-player campaign. Introducing the Spire of Order, where you’ll strengthen your character’s abilities as you ascend the Spire’s floors again and again.

Side Order is designed to be played over and over; it’ll also test your skills. At this point, I’m just rephrasing what Nintendo said, so let’s wait for more information.