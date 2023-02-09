Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass announced, Wave 1 launches today
During this morning’s Nintendo Direct an Expansion Pass for Splatoon 3 was announced. It’ll hit in two waves, the first dropping today. The second “sometime later”.
The first part of the Expansion Pass is Inkopolis returning from the second game. The second wave is an all-new single-player campaign that’s looking very white.
This paid DLC for Splatoon 3 features two waves of content. The first wave includes Inkopolis. You can make this splat-tastic place from the original Splatoon your stomping ground. Wave 1 also includes Inkopolis Plaza, which has changed over the past several years with new some new shopkeepers. The Squid Sisters will perform here during Splatfests, too. In the second wave of this DLC, a new single-player campaign called Side Order super jumps to Splatoon 3. See what’s become of Inkopolis Square, the central area featured in Splatoon 2.