Sonic x Shadow Generations coming to the Switch

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 1, 2024
Sega has announced that a remake of Sonic Generations, now with extra Shadow flavoured is coming to the Switch and will be released later this year.

Sonic X Shadow Generations takes the original 2011 release, adds some Shadow the Hedgehog in a 2.5D and 3D adventure. It’s got upgraded visual, new bonus content and more. No word yet if the exclusive content from the Nintendo 3DS version makes the cut.

It’ll be the first time Sonic Generations has been on a home Nintendo system, the Wii version was cancelled.

