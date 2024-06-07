Sonic x Shadow Generations zooms onto Switch on October 25th

Advertisement

Sonic x Shadow Generations got a fresh trailer at Summer Game Fest this morning, and a release date of October 25th.

We also learned so more about the game as well. Sonic X Shadow Generations takes the original 2011 release, adds some Shadow the Hedgehog in a 2.5D and 3D adventure. It’ll be the first time the game has been on a home Nintendo console.

The game is coming with a Digital Deluxe Edition which will let you play the game three days early (but not on the Switch), has a digital art book, soundtrack and more skins. One of those skins is a Terios skin based on Shadow’s original concept artwork. There’s also a skin for Sonic based on Sonic Adventure, but you get that with any preorder of the game.

We’ll have details of pricing locally hopefully soon.