Sonic x Shadow Generations zooms onto Switch on October 25th
Sonic x Shadow Generations got a fresh trailer at Summer Game Fest this morning, and a release date of October 25th.
We also learned so more about the game as well. Sonic X Shadow Generations takes the original 2011 release, adds some Shadow the Hedgehog in a 2.5D and 3D adventure. It’ll be the first time the game has been on a home Nintendo console.
The game is coming with a Digital Deluxe Edition which will let you play the game three days early (but not on the Switch), has a digital art book, soundtrack and more skins. One of those skins is a Terios skin based on Shadow’s original concept artwork. There’s also a skin for Sonic based on Sonic Adventure, but you get that with any preorder of the game.
We’ll have details of pricing locally hopefully soon.
- The Return of Shadow
- In this new standalone campaign, Shadow’s nemesis, Black Doom, has reemerged and threatens to take over the world once again. Shadow must journey into his past, confront his painful memories, and unlock new dark powers to save the world.
- Shadow Evolved
- Harness Shadow’s new Doom Powers to battle hordes of enemies and tackle platforming challenges like never before. Surf on water, fly over obstacles, and stop time with the return of Chaos Control!
- A Journey Through Time and Dimensions
- Relive signature levels from Shadow’s previous adventures and accelerate through mind-bending stages in both 3D and 2D, warped by Black Doom’s influence as Shadow works to piece together the timeline and thwart his evil plans.
- Explore the New White Space
- Stretch your legs in an all-new hub world inspired by the open-zone gameplay of Sonic Frontiers™. As Shadow gains new powers, he can explore further and uncover the secrets hidden throughout!
- The Best of Both Worlds, Remastered
- Spin dash through a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D versions of iconic stages from past Sonic games, now with updated visuals and reworked cinematics.
- New Collectibles, Bonus Content, and more!
- Rescue Chao hiding in every level, rack up the highest pinball score in the Casino Nights Zone, and check out the museum for behind-the-scenes art, music, and more!