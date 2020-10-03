Smash Bros. Ultimate gets its Minecraft rep(s) on October 14th

A couple days ago, Nintendo revealed that Minecraft’s Steve (as well as Alex, Zombie, and Enderman) would be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with a reaction from fans so large that it broke twitter.

Tonight, in a massive 45-minute-long presentation, series director Masahiro Sakurai showed off tonnes of new info about the new Fighter, which is included in Fighter Pass 2. Perhaps most importantly, however is the release date: Steve, Alex, Zombie, and Enderman will be launching as part of next update, on the 14th of October in Australia— just ten days away.

Also launching as part of the update are Mii Costumes for Minecraft, Bomberman, No More Heroes, and The Tower of Druaga. They’ll each be individual purchases, priced the same as previous Mii Costumes. Also, Minecraft Kirby is adorable!

You can watch the video below for everything mentioned above, plus a whole bunch more technical details about the minutiae of how Steve plays.