Minecraft’s Steve and Alex, and Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya getting amiibo

During the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation earlier this morning we got a look the last Smash Bros amiibo we’ll ever get.

Joining Min-Min in Spring 2022 both Steve and Alex from Minecraft will be getting amiibo. Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya will also be getting amiibo but weren’t given a release date.

Unfortunately there was no word if Sora will get an amiibo, with this being the last presentation its unlikely but we’ll let you know if its announced.