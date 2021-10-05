Minecraft’s Steve and Alex, and Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya getting amiibo
During the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation earlier this morning we got a look the last Smash Bros amiibo we’ll ever get.
Joining Min-Min in Spring 2022 both Steve and Alex from Minecraft will be getting amiibo. Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya will also be getting amiibo but weren’t given a release date.
These #SmashBros Collection #amiibo, including #Minecraft's Steve and Alex, will be released in spring 2022! pic.twitter.com/osfvLrBYyu— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 5, 2021
Unfortunately there was no word if Sora will get an amiibo, with this being the last presentation its unlikely but we’ll let you know if its announced.
