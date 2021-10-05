574
Minecraft’s Steve and Alex, and Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya getting amiibo

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 5, 2021

During the final  Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation earlier this morning we got a look the last Smash Bros amiibo we’ll ever get.

Joining Min-Min in Spring 2022 both Steve and Alex from Minecraft will be getting amiibo. Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya will also be getting amiibo but weren’t given a release date.

Unfortunately there was no word if Sora will get an amiibo, with this being the last presentation its unlikely but we’ll let you know if its announced.

