Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut coming to Switch later this year

It’s quite the weekend for horror games on the Nintendo Switch.

Announced during the Future of Play presentation, Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut will be released later this year for consoles, including the Switch. This critically acclaimed horror title from Black Tabby Games will arrive on consoles with new chapters, expansions to earlier chapters of the game, more endings, and all new dialogue recorded for it.

The game will be released physically, with premium and collector’s editions. We’ll endeavour to find out who is bringing it to Australia and how you can get your hands on it.

You’re on a path in the woods, and at the end of that path is a cabin. And in the basement of that cabin is a Princess. You’re here to slay her. If you don’t, it will be the end of the world. She will do everything in her power to stop you. She’ll charm, and she’ll lie, and she’ll promise you the world, and if you let her, she’ll kill you a dozen times over. You can’t let that happen. Don’t forget, the fate of the world rests on your shoulders. You’re not going to listen to him, are you? We’re supposed to save princesses, not slay them…

The game is out later this year.