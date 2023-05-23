Samba de Amigo: Party Central set for release in August

Advertisement

Sega has finally announced a release date for the upcoming Samba de Amigo: Party Central – and the part starts on August 29th.

Alongside the release date announcement we also got the reveal of a Digital Deluxe edition which features a bunch of other Sega and Sonic the Hedgehog crossover material – including music.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Sonic Music DLC Pack that includes fan-favorite tracks such as “Open Your Heart” from Sonic Adventure, “Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors) from Sonic Colours: Ultimate, and “I’m Here” from Sonic Frontiers

SEGA Music DLC Pack has you setting the festivities on fire with popular tracks from SEGA’s history: “Bakamitai (Taxi Driver Edition), “Go Go Cheer Girl!” from Space Channel 5: Part 2, and “Rhythm Thief Theme” from Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure

Special costumes inspired by Sonic and Tails from the Sonic the Hedgehog series; Space Channel 5; Super Monkey Ball; and Puyo Puyo

The fan-favourite music will be added to the game after launch, but is only included in the Digital Deluxe version of the game. The game is release both physically and digitally however.

Recently Sega announced the first wave of music to be included with the game.