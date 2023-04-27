150
First batch of Samba de Amigo: Party Central tracks revealed

by Daniel VuckovicApril 27, 2023
Samba de Amigo: Party Central still doesn’t have a firm release date other than Winter 2023, but it does now have a partial tracklist. The first batch of songs, of a total of forty, contains a mix of model pop songs, older songs, and some classics. Perhaps some you weren’t even expecting.

  • “Break Free ft. Zedd” by Ariana Grande
  • “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen
  • “Payback (feat. Icona Pop)” by Cheat Codes
  • “Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)” by Diplo & TSHA
  • “I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)“ by Gloria Gaynor
  • “I Love It” by Icona Pop
  • “Centerfold’ by J Geils Band
  • “Bang Bang“ by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
  • “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers
  • ”TiK ToK“ by Kesha
  • “Panama” by Matteo
  • “Plastic Hearts” by Miley Cyrus
  • “Celebrate” by Pitbull
  • “The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)“ by Ricky Martin
  • “XS” by Rina Sawayama
  • “Bom Bom” by Sam and the Womp
  • “Azukita“ by Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo
  • “Macarena (Cover)”
  • “Fugue (classic)”
  • “La Bamba (Cover)”

In addition to these tracks, “Escape From The City” from Sonic Adventure 2M and “Fist Bump” from Sonic Forces will be included.

