First batch of Samba de Amigo: Party Central tracks revealed
Samba de Amigo: Party Central still doesn’t have a firm release date other than Winter 2023, but it does now have a partial tracklist. The first batch of songs, of a total of forty, contains a mix of model pop songs, older songs, and some classics. Perhaps some you weren’t even expecting.
- “Break Free ft. Zedd” by Ariana Grande
- “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen
- “Payback (feat. Icona Pop)” by Cheat Codes
- “Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)” by Diplo & TSHA
- “I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)“ by Gloria Gaynor
- “I Love It” by Icona Pop
- “Centerfold’ by J Geils Band
- “Bang Bang“ by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
- “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers
- ”TiK ToK“ by Kesha
- “Panama” by Matteo
- “Plastic Hearts” by Miley Cyrus
- “Celebrate” by Pitbull
- “The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)“ by Ricky Martin
- “XS” by Rina Sawayama
- “Bom Bom” by Sam and the Womp
- “Azukita“ by Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo
- “Macarena (Cover)”
- “Fugue (classic)”
- “La Bamba (Cover)”
In addition to these tracks, “Escape From The City” from Sonic Adventure 2M and “Fist Bump” from Sonic Forces will be included.
