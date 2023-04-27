First batch of Samba de Amigo: Party Central tracks revealed

Advertisement

Samba de Amigo: Party Central still doesn’t have a firm release date other than Winter 2023, but it does now have a partial tracklist. The first batch of songs, of a total of forty, contains a mix of model pop songs, older songs, and some classics. Perhaps some you weren’t even expecting.

“Break Free ft. Zedd” by Ariana Grande

“I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Payback (feat. Icona Pop)” by Cheat Codes

“Let You Go (feat. Kareen Lomax)” by Diplo & TSHA

“I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended)“ by Gloria Gaynor

“I Love It” by Icona Pop

“Centerfold’ by J Geils Band

“Bang Bang“ by Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

“Sucker” by Jonas Brothers

”TiK ToK“ by Kesha

“Panama” by Matteo

“Plastic Hearts” by Miley Cyrus

“Celebrate” by Pitbull

“The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida)“ by Ricky Martin

“XS” by Rina Sawayama

“Bom Bom” by Sam and the Womp

“Azukita“ by Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo

“Macarena (Cover)”

“Fugue (classic)”

“La Bamba (Cover)”

In addition to these tracks, “Escape From The City” from Sonic Adventure 2M and “Fist Bump” from Sonic Forces will be included.