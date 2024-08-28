Worms Armageddon Anniversary Edition also includes the Game Boy Color version

Advertisement

During the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase earlier this week, we learned that Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The release date isn’t too far off, set for September 26th.

The game has been upgraded with modern HD graphics, updated aspect ratios, and more. There’s also a fully interactive museum that explores the entire history of the series, including never-before-seen interviews with the developers of both the original and current games.

The save system has also been updated. All of this work to update the game has been done by Digital Eclipse, who have been on a roll with bringing older games and collections back to life.

But wait, what if there was also the entire Game Boy Color version of the game included as well? Lucky for you, this is also the case.