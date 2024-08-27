0

Tetris Forever, a collection of Tetris history coming to Switch later this year

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 27, 2024
The Digital Eclipse team are at it again, this time with digital museum and love letter to Tetris.

Tetris Forever brings together a collection of Tetris games, and one new one as well. There’s also a bunch of all-new documentary videos, artwork and an interactive timeline. The included games are the original 1988 Famicom version of TetrisTetris 2 + BomblissTetris Battle Gaiden and more.

There’s also more Tetris action happen with the NES version of Tetris coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this summer (winter in the northern hemisphere) as well as a new Tetris, Tetris 99 MAXIMUS Cup around the same time.

Time to get your Tetris on.

