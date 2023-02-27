Pokémon Sleep is alive, out later this year with new Pokémon Go Plus+

Announced all the way back in 2019, Pokémon Sleep was long thought to maybe just be a little bit dead. But it has arisen during this morning’s Pokémon Presents.

The app is real, the new hardware device is real and it’s coming later this year. Pokémon Sleep works with both iOS and Android devices and effectively tells you how well you sleep using the in-game Professor’s rating. Professor Neroli is a new professor who studies Pokémon sleep styles with the help of his Snorlax.

To participate in the research you’ll can also get the new Pokémon Go Plus+ accessory. This new device uses Bluetooth to link to your phone in the morning to tell you how well you slept. You need to manually start and stop the sensor before bed. How else the game tracks your sleep aside from “your smartphone”, hasn’t been announced.

The Pokémon Go Plus+, can also be used for believe it or not as a Pokémon Go Plus. You’ll be able to spin stops, catch Pokémon like with other similar Pokémon Go Plus devices. An update is coming to allow you to set what Pokeball you would like to be able to throw in Pokémon Go as well – neat!

The Pokémon GO Plus + will be available on July 14, 2023. Pokémon Sleep is out later in 2023.