Pokémon news planned to drop all week leading up to Pokémon Day this Sunday
It’s Pokemon Day this Sunday, and usually, alongside Pokemon Day, we get many Pokemon announcements. This year The Pokemon Company is doing one better. We’ll be getting some announcements all week leading up to Sunday.
They’ll be news for Pokemon Master Ex, Sword and Shield, Cafe Mix, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon music, and Pokémon Go. Seeing as Sword and Shield is now the “old” game, it’ll be interesting to see what content is announced for it.
What’s going to be revealed on Pokemon day, then? Pokemon Legends Arceus DLC? GWS in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? (the is maintenance this week for it!). What about we finally hear about Detective Pikachu? Who knows, at least the week will go quicker with all that news.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
38%
Oh wow!
13%
Great
0%
Fresh
13%
Hmm
25%
Disappointing!
13%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments