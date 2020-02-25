3
0

Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution hits Netflix this week, Pokémon Go celebrates

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 26, 2020

The Pokemon Day festivities are kicking off already with a new event in Pokemon Go now live, and Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution hitting Netflix – at least in America.

While the Go event is now live for us, we’ll have to wait until tomorrow for Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution in Australia even though the US got it a day early.

Here’s what’s going on in Pokemon Go;

In the Wild:

  • Party Hat Pikachu
  • Party Hat Eevee

Hatching from 7KM eggs and appearing in 1-star raids:

  • Party Hat Bulbasaur
  • Party Hat Charmander
  • Party Hat Squirtle

All of the above Pokémon can appear shiny. 

Appearing in 4-star raids:

  • Clone Venusaur
  • Clone Charizard
  • Clone Blastoise

The Clone Pokémon have similar markings and features to the ones in the movie. You can also snap up a Clone Pikachu by taking a photo of any Pokemon to get one to spawn.

Armored Mewtwo will also re-appear for the first time in 5-star raids.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Pokémon Day
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response