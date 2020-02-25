Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution hits Netflix this week, Pokémon Go celebrates

The Pokemon Day festivities are kicking off already with a new event in Pokemon Go now live, and Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution hitting Netflix – at least in America.

While the Go event is now live for us, we’ll have to wait until tomorrow for Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution in Australia even though the US got it a day early.

Here’s what’s going on in Pokemon Go;

In the Wild:

Party Hat Pikachu

Party Hat Eevee

Hatching from 7KM eggs and appearing in 1-star raids:

Party Hat Bulbasaur

Party Hat Charmander

Party Hat Squirtle

All of the above Pokémon can appear shiny.

Appearing in 4-star raids:

Clone Venusaur

Clone Charizard

Clone Blastoise

The Clone Pokémon have similar markings and features to the ones in the movie. You can also snap up a Clone Pikachu by taking a photo of any Pokemon to get one to spawn.

Armored Mewtwo will also re-appear for the first time in 5-star raids.