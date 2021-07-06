Pokémon Go is five years old today, in-game celebration event now on

On this day, five years ago, Pokémon Go was first launched here in Australia before a global rollout over the following days. Since the launch, there’s now Pokemon featuring from all eight generations. They’ve added Buddy Pokemon, local trading, raids, Team Go Rocket, Battle League, Mega Evolution and more.

It’s helped spark Pokemon’s rejuvenation as a franchise since, and yes – people are still playing it.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary, Niantic has announced a massive number of ways the game is celebrating. The in-game evens have started now and run until July 15th at 8 pm local time.

There’s a lot going on, so not even going to try to make a story out of it – here’s a list;

Features

Darumaka and Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon will be appearing more frequently in the wild! If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Darumaka!

Darumaka, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie, and Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon will be appearing in one-star raids.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will be appearing around PokéStops with active Lure Modules and after you complete Field Research. You can also encounter some of these first-partner Pokémon in the wild, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott.

You’ll receive daily bonus Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.

Complete the Collection Challenge for this event for a reward encounter with Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon, as well as Rare Candy and a massive amount of Poké Balls!

Remember the in-game fireworks from Pokémon GO Fest last year? They’re returning this year to the map in celebration of our five years!

While you’re looking out for fireworks during the fifth-anniversary celebration, check out the new in-game sky, too! That’s right—the previously announced real-time sky mechanic and additional Pokédex classifications will be available to everyone in the coming days.You can also learn more about the Pokédex classifications in this help center article here.

If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Meltan when you activate the Mystery Box during the fifth-anniversary celebration!

The Jump-Start Special Research will be available during this time for any Trainers who missed out on it during last year’s anniversary celebration, so be sure to open the app during this period to claim it. This Special Research is designed to help you catch up with other Trainers, with a ton of Stardust and XP rewards, as well as some exciting Pokémon encounters.

You can get fifth-anniversary Gift stickers when you spin PokéStops and open Gifts. You can also pick them up in the shop.

You’ll be able to expand your Item Bag up to 3,500 from Monday, July 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7)! If you need more space in your Item Bag, you can get Item Bag upgrades in the shop.

The Special Box, Ultra Box, and Adventure Box will contain different items starting on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

Bonuses

All Lure Modules will last one hour for the duration of the event, including Glacial, Magnetic, Mossy, and Rainy Lure Modules

Source: Pokémon Go Blog