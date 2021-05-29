Pokémon GO Fest is back, and in 2021 it’s a music festival

The once in-real-life event, Pokemon Go Fest, is once again back “virtually”… with everyone able to buy into it and play wherever or however they can. This year’s event has a music festival theme with musical Pokemon appearing, among others.

The two-day event runs from July 17th to 18th, 10 am to 6 pm local time each day. Tickets are $7.99AUD, and for that, you’ll get two days of exclusive events and special Pokemon availability.

When you buy you’ll ticket, you’ll eventually be able to join two teams, one featuring Pikachu Pop Star and the other Pikachu Rock Star. Depending on what you pick, a different themed Pikachu will appear in the game. Other Pokemon also get different musical-themed costumes, and musically themed Pokemon like Chimecho, Kricketot, and Audino will appear in the wild.

Like last year the habitat will change, and different Pokemon will appear in the wild. Here are this year’s themes;

The Jungle habitat will feature Pokémon such as Scyther, Aipom, Froakie, and more.

The Desert Mountain habitat will feature Pokémon such as Skarmory, Shieldon, Hippopotas, and more.

The Ocean Beach habitat will feature Pokémon such as Dratini, Swablu, Alomomola, and more.

The Cave habitat will feature Pokémon such as Roggenrola, Galarian Stunfisk, Deino, and more.

Other changes to the game include theme snaps, and lure modules that will run for up to three hours, half distance egg hatching and more. Pokémon music producer Junichi Masuda will even create new music for the duration of the event.

There’s a lot of details and the two days are very different. Study the schedule at the full Pokémon GO blog – there’s quite a lot.