Pokémon Go creator Niantic teaming up with Nintendo for mobile Pikmin app

Nintendo announced today that it’ll be teaming up with Niantic, the developer of the smash hit mobile game Pokémon Go and no other games, to develop a brand new mobile application for Android and iOS using the Pikmin IP. The new game comes courtesy of Niantic’s Tokyo Studio, a development studio established in 2018.

What would it be like to have a more fun walking experience surrounded by #Pikmin? In a new mobile app developed by @NianticLabs and Nintendo coming later in 2021, explore the real world and create memories with your Pikmin friends.



Pre-register here! https://t.co/2wFI9TjHvz pic.twitter.com/LiPEl15YRZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 23, 2021

From the corporate release, it seems clear that this new game will be similar to Pokémon Go in its function, with Shigeru Miyamoto quoted as saying that the idea is “based on the theme of making walking fun”, and is said to feature “gameplay activities designed to encourage walking and make the activity more enjoyable”. It also seems as if this won’t be the only title borne of the partnership between Niantic and Nintendo — the corporate release stresses that this is “the first title” the two companies are developing together.

It’s not yet known what the Pikmin game will be called, or even when it launches beyond the vague launch window of “2021”, but you can preregister for the game by clicking here if you’re interested.