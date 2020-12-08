Persona 5 Strikers launches in the West in February with a slick steelbook for Switch

Persona 5 Strikers has officially been announced for the West and given a release date, after a leaked trailer surfaced over the weekend ahead of a presumably later intended announcement. Maybe at The Game Awards? Who can say.

Persona 5 Strikers will launch on the Switch (as well as PS4 and PC) on the 23rd of February 2021, which is just a few short months from now. It’s probably a little bit out of place on Switch, given the original is still absent on Nintendo’s flagship console hybrid, but hey, we can just add it to the ever-growing list of games in which Persona 5’s Joker is available before Persona 5 itself.

Persona 5 Strikers previously launched in Japan earlier this year, under the title Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. A Western localisation had been signaled at the time, but no details were given until today. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo’s Warriors-style hack & slash gameplay and the story, world, and mechanics of Persona 5. Set six months after the events of Persona 5, this canon sequel to the original game continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, who devide to go on a camping trip on their Summer vacation. Naturally, chaos ensues, and they have to jump back into the action to steal some hearts once more.

The Switch version of the game also seems to be getting an exclusive Steelbook edition, according to the US Atlus website, which features a nice steelbook featuring the art in the header above, a digital soundtrack with over 40 songs, a digital artbook, and a behind-the-scenes video. Currently, this seems to be exclusive to Best Buy in the US, and Australian availability is not yet known, but we’ll update this article with details if and when they become available.

You can watch the announcement trailer for the game below.