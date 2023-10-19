Persona 5 Tactica Replay feature, New Game+ detailed

Advertisement

The year isn’t done throwing games at us and coming in November are two big RPGs. We’ve got Super Mario RPG and Persona 5 Tactica – still very different games. Today, we’ve got fresh info about the latter.

We’ve got information on the game’s fun question, the new Replay feature, information on New Game+ and some fresh screenshots.

Persona 5 Tactica is out on November 17th, and we’ll have a bargain guide shortly.