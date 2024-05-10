Patch incoming for Endless Ocean Luminous which will finally let you finish the story

Advertisement

In our review of Endless Ocean Luminous, we noted that you had to finish the game’s Mystery Board to complete the story. The Mystery Board has 99 missions or special items to collect, and because the game randomly generates the map, they could be anywhere anytime you play. Because of this, we didn’t even finish the game’s story because the final (or maybe there are more!) chapter is locked behind the completion of this Mystery Board.

It’s a good thing we didn’t even try* because Nintendo has confirmed that the game has a bug that prevents one of the missions from unlocking. This means that no matter how long you search, you can never complete the game’s story.

However, a fix is on the way. Nintendo has confirmed that a patch is on its way to complete tile 55 of the Mystery Board. It will be delivered before May 31st.

Until then, you’ve got 98 other mystery board tiles to complete.

*Normally we would finish games we review, but in this kind of situation even if it was working it would be kind of impossible within the time allotted. Plus, nothing is going to change that late into the story.