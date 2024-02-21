Endless Ocean Luminous diving onto Switch on May 2nd

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced a brand new instalment in the Endless Ocean series with Endless Ocean Luminous being announced during the Partner Showcase overnight.

The brand new game will be released on May 2nd, you’ll be able to play the game with up to 30 players online in an ever changing undersea area. There is 500 difference species of marine life to discover in the game, including some thought to be extinct ones – and some mythical ones too.

Preorders are live on the eShop.