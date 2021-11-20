85
Pac-Man Museum+ brings 14 Pac-games to the Switch

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 20, 2021

Bandai Namco has announced a new version of their Pac-Man Museum title, Pac-Man Museum+. The compilation not only includes 14 different Pac-Man games but also lets you build your own Pac-Man arcade to put them all in.

While the Pac-Man games you would expect to be there are included, there are some newer ones like Pac-Man 256 and even a remix of the Nintendo DS title Pac ‘n Roll. Here are all the games to set to be included;

  • PAC-MAN
  • SUPER PAC-MAN
  • PAC & PAL
  • PAC-LAND
  • PAC-MANIA
  • PAC-ATTACK
  • PAC-IN-TIME
  • PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT Arcade ver.
  • PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT CS ver.
  • PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION
  • PAC Motos
  • PAC’N ROLL REMIX
  • PAC-MAN BATTLE ROYALE
  • PAC-MAN 256

There’s no release date for this one just yet, just an early 2022 so far.

