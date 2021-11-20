Pac-Man Museum+ brings 14 Pac-games to the Switch
Bandai Namco has announced a new version of their Pac-Man Museum title, Pac-Man Museum+. The compilation not only includes 14 different Pac-Man games but also lets you build your own Pac-Man arcade to put them all in.
While the Pac-Man games you would expect to be there are included, there are some newer ones like Pac-Man 256 and even a remix of the Nintendo DS title Pac ‘n Roll. Here are all the games to set to be included;
- PAC-MAN
- SUPER PAC-MAN
- PAC & PAL
- PAC-LAND
- PAC-MANIA
- PAC-ATTACK
- PAC-IN-TIME
- PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT Arcade ver.
- PAC-MAN ARRANGEMENT CS ver.
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION
- PAC Motos
- PAC’N ROLL REMIX
- PAC-MAN BATTLE ROYALE
- PAC-MAN 256
There’s no release date for this one just yet, just an early 2022 so far.
