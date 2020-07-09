656
Nintendo’s offering double gold coins on select digital games til August

by Oliver BrandtJuly 9, 2020

Sales on the Nintendo Switch have been a little bit lax lately, with no big games going on sale in about a month now. But those interested in buying digital have a little extra coming their way — provided they buy the right games.

Nintendo of Europe have announced that from now until the 12th of August, they’ll be running a Double Gold Points Fest, offering twice the usual amount of MyNintendo gold coins when purchasing particular games. This essentially gives a 10% refund on each eligible game purchased, which can then be put towards the purchase of other games, DLC, and in-game purchases.

Right now, only three games are eligible for the promotion — Dragon Quest 11 S, Layton’s Mystery Journey, and Snipperclips — but 3 more games will be added each Thursday night until the 30th of July. We don’t know what those games will be yet, but it’s probably safe to assume they’ll all be games either developed, published, or distributed by Nintendo.

We’ll be sure to mention further additions to the list in each of our weekly Aussie eShop Download and Deals articles, so keep an eye on those if you’re keen to earn some coins.

