Nintendo Australia finally adds search for digital games to its web store

I don’t want to alarm anyone, but it’s finally happened — Australia and New Zealand finally has a fully functional web store.

The Nintendo Australia Store — that’s store.nintendo.com.au — added digital games to its offerings back in December, but with one big caveat: you couldn’t search for games. Sure, you could scroll through the recent releases, titles on sale, or the charts, but if you were looking for something specific, you had to hope it was near the top of those lists.

Now, after some maintenance earlier today, you’re free to search to your heart’s content. Plugging in the name of any game will pull it up on the search (once you hit the toggle for digital games), after which you can click on it and go right to the purchase page for remote download. All from your browser, either on desktop or on mobile. The future is here! Although, you can’t filter games in this search. But hey, it’s a heck of a lot more than we had before today.

Now that Australia has finally arrived in the year 2014, we can all look forward to the years ahead, and hopefully catching up to the digital infrastructure that other countries have been enjoying for close to a decade. Who knows, maybe we’ll even get Cloud games.