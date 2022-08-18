Nintendo to shrink Switch packaging to boost shipping efficiency

It’s been reported that Nintendo is planning on cutting the packaging size of the Nintendo Switch to help boost shipping efficiency and get more consoles out there faster.

The news comes via Nikkei, who say that the “flagship” console will have its packaging reduced by 20% in size. The move isn’t just to move more consoles but to be more efficient in getting consoles around the world and to help the bottom line.

We sat down and did the math; the original Nintendo Switch box is 14% bigger in volume than the new Nintendo Switch OLED box. It looks like Nintendo found a way to save a few more centimeters off the boxes.

Look out for a new box coming to stores eventually.