Nintendo just added five more Mega Drive games to NSO Expansion Pack

We were a bit surprised earlier this month when Nintendo added only one game to their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and nothing else — but now they’ve expanded its offerings a bit.

Nintendo just dropped an unannounced update to the NSO+ Sega Mega Drive collection out of nowhere, adding five addition games to the service on top of the existing twenty. The added games are as follows:

Altered Beast

ToeJam & Earl

Dynamite Headdy

Sword of Vermilion

Thunder Force II

It’s not currently known when the next batch of games will release for the Mega Drive, but we do know that sometime next month we’ll be getting Banjo Kazooie on the N64 service.