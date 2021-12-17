4183
Nintendo just added five more Mega Drive games to NSO Expansion Pack

by Oliver BrandtDecember 17, 2021

We were a bit surprised earlier this month when Nintendo added only one game to their Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and nothing else — but now they’ve expanded its offerings a bit.

Nintendo just dropped an unannounced update to the NSO+ Sega Mega Drive collection out of nowhere, adding five addition games to the service on top of the existing twenty. The added games are as follows:

  • Altered Beast
  • ToeJam & Earl
  • Dynamite Headdy
  • Sword of Vermilion
  • Thunder Force II

It’s not currently known when the next batch of games will release for the Mega Drive, but we do know that sometime next month we’ll be getting Banjo Kazooie on the N64 service.

