Nintendo Download Updates (Week 47) November Rain
What a crazy week. We knew it would be pretty packed with Super Mario RPG, Bluey, Persona 5 Tactica announced ages ago. But then earlier in the week got a shadow drop filled Indie World presentation as well.
We then got word that Turok 3 was dropping in Australia because of an eShop error. Because why not.
We’ve once again tried to remove all the of the rubbish bundles, and the clear shovelware. Remember there’s 10% off eShop credit at Big W next week.
This week’s highlights: Super Mario RPG (review), Bluey: The Videogame (review), Persona 5 Tactica (review), Backpack Hero, Enjoy the Diner, Howl, Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered, KarmaZoo, Naruto X Borate Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, Spirittea oh and some wizard game.