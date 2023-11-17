201
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 47) November Rain

by Daniel VuckovicNovember 17, 2023
What a crazy week. We knew it would be pretty packed with Super Mario RPG, Bluey, Persona 5 Tactica announced ages ago. But then earlier in the week got a shadow drop filled Indie World presentation as well.

We then got word that Turok 3 was dropping in Australia because of an eShop error. Because why not.

We’ve once again tried to remove all the of the rubbish bundles, and the clear shovelware. Remember there’s 10% off eShop credit at Big W next week.

This week’s highlights: Super Mario RPG (review), Bluey: The Videogame (review), Persona 5 Tactica (review), Backpack Hero, Enjoy the Diner, Howl, Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist, Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered, KarmaZoo, Naruto X Borate Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, Spirittea oh and some wizard game.

CurrentlyUsually
Adventure Tanks$10.49 $14.99 
Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2$50.39 $55.99 
ASTLIBRA Revision$25.20 $31.50 
Astral Ascent$35.95 
Attack Strategy – Battle Simulator Accurate$16.99 
Backpack Hero$24.22 $28.50 
Bluey: The Videogame$60.00 
Brawl.io 2$4.50 
Call of Sniper Combat – WW2$19.99 
Castle Invasion: Throne Out$8.99 
Cats on Streets$5.99 
CometStriker DX$22.20 
Da Da Daungo$19.00 
Drag Racing Car Simulator$14.99 
Dream Town Island$16.20 $18.00 
Enjoy the Diner$16.25 
Extreme Skyway Racer Simulator$8.99 
Find the Pairs Memo Game for Kids$11.85 
Hodgepodge Hunch$7.50 
Hogwarts Legacy$89.95 
Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition$99.95 
Howl$21.99 
KarmaZoo$12.00 $15.00 
Lily in Puzzle World$6.00 $7.50 
Low Story$12.00 
Meaning of Symbols$4.50 
MechanixMind: IQ Puzzle Adventure$12.00 
Moto Rush GT Platinium Edition$24.00 
NARUTO X BORUTO ULTIMATE NINJA STORM CONNECTIONS$79.95 
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Deluxe Edition$119.95 
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Ultimate Edition$135.95 
NOISZ re:||COLLECTION G$36.00 
On Rusty Trails$21.95 
Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist$31.20 $39.00 
Persona 5 Tactica$94.95 
Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition$129.95 
Prison City$24.75 
Rogue Glitch Ultra$18.00 
Runnyk$7.99 
Smoots Pinball$9.00 
Snap Together$12.00 
Spacefarer Mahjong$8.55 
Spacefarer Solitaire$4.50 
Spirittea$27.00 $30.00 
SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE$60.00 
Super Mario RPG$79.95 
The Forest Quartet$14.99 
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH Artbook & Soundtrack
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH Deluxe Edition$45.00 
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH Standard Edition$30.00 
The Last Faith$41.99 
The Myth Seekers 2: The Sunken City$13.17 $21.95 
The Smurfs: Learn and Play$22.50 
The Walking Dead: Destinies$69.95 
There Is No Light$24.00 $30.00 
Turbo Shell$18.00 
Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered$43.95 
Ultimate Solitaire Collection$37.50 
Until The Last Bullet$14.99 
YOHANE THE PARHELION -BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE-$44.99 
Zombies Rising Dawn$14.99 

