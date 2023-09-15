477
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 38) 99 Problems but F-Zero ain’t one

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 15, 2023
Ah the post Direct weekly eShop update, it’s always great because we get some shadow drops and we get the goodness that was already releasing this week anyway. It’s also great because if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber you can get F-ZERO 99 for free.

If you can wait a week for anything below too, you can save 20% as Coles will have 20% off eShop credit starting next Wednesday.

Adding to an already stacked week we got shadow drops for Trombone Champ, Wartales and Horizon Chase 2. Plus on top of that we’ve got 30XX, Baten Kaitos Ⅰ&Ⅱ HD Remaster, Gunbrella, Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition, Super Bomberman R 2 (review), and look there’s probably something else awesome I’m missing – it was a late night.

(The weekly bargains article is still coming too)

So what are you picking up?

CurrentlyUsually
30XX$27.00 $30.00 
AK-xolotl$28.99 
All That Remains: Part 1$8.40 
Anime Sexy Girl Puzzle – Hentai Game History Adventure$1.52 $22.99 
Another Crusade$24.84 $27.60 
Baby Shark™: Sing & Swim Party$60.00 
Baten Kaitos Ⅰ&Ⅱ HD Remaster$69.95 
Bingo$13.50 
Bright Side: Riddles and Puzzles$6.00 $12.00 
Car Parking Simulator 2024$14.99 
City of Beats$29.50 
Cube Airport$15.00 
DYNABLASTER$29.99 
Enraged Red Ogre$22.44 $25.50 
Escape Academy: The Complete Edition$40.50 $45.00 
F-ZERO 99Free Download
Fresh Start$25.50 $30.00 
Full Void$17.59 $21.99 
Gravity Oddity$20.25 $22.50 
Gunbrella$22.20 
HexaWars$13.80 
HopSquash!$7.50 
Horizon Chase 2$30.36 $37.95 
Inspector Gadget: MAD Time Party$55.99 
Isekai Rondo$20.25 $22.50 
Item Tower$2.25 
Labyrinth$30.00 
League Of Champions Soccer 2024$11.99 
Lies as a Starting Point$12.00 
Love Love School Days$14.40 
Mortal Kombat™ 1 Premium Edition$139.95 
Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator$14.99 
MythForce$45.00 
NASCAR Arcade Rush$69.95 
NASCAR Arcade Rush Project-X Edition$89.95 
Ouija: They are Among us$7.50 
Princess Bubble Story$10.50 $15.00 
qrth-phyl$15.00 
Railed Up$9.99 
Retro Mystery Club Vol.1: The Ise-Shima Case$14.85 
Retro Revengers$14.85 
Sakura MMO Extra$15.99 
Solar Ash$57.95 
Spectator$24.99 
Summum Aeterna$29.50 
SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2$75.00 
Super Brawl Rush$7.99 
Teocida + Estigma$15.00 
The Isle Tide Hotel$26.99 $29.99 
Thunder Ray$19.79 $21.99 
Trombone Champ$18.75 
Truck Drag Racing Legends Simulator$19.99 
Wartales$60.00 
Wire Lips$10.50 
Word Web by POWGI$11.99 
Yummy Jewels$4.50 
Zombie Sniper Shooter – Stickman War$1.50 $11.99 

