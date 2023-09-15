Nintendo Download Updates (Week 38) 99 Problems but F-Zero ain’t one
Ah the post Direct weekly eShop update, it’s always great because we get some shadow drops and we get the goodness that was already releasing this week anyway. It’s also great because if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber you can get F-ZERO 99 for free.
If you can wait a week for anything below too, you can save 20% as Coles will have 20% off eShop credit starting next Wednesday.
Adding to an already stacked week we got shadow drops for Trombone Champ, Wartales and Horizon Chase 2. Plus on top of that we’ve got 30XX, Baten Kaitos Ⅰ&Ⅱ HD Remaster, Gunbrella, Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition, Super Bomberman R 2 (review), and look there’s probably something else awesome I’m missing – it was a late night.
(The weekly bargains article is still coming too)
So what are you picking up?