Nintendo Download Updates (Week 18) Calm before the Tears

by Daniel VuckovicMay 5, 2023
This might be the smallest week for new releases all year, that’s all good though you’re going to need the money next week anyway.

That’s not to say there isn’t anything, it’s not a lot but there’s a couple of bites before the feast next week.

This week’s highlights: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan dropped on the eShop out of nowhere late last night, nicely priced as well. Invercity has some nice Steam reviews and looks like a lot of fun. Wales Interactive is back with another FMV game too, Mia and the Dragon Princess this one has some Doctor Who and The Witcher actors in it too.

Don’t forget there’s a mass of games on sale for Golden Week, and some Star Wars stuff is discounted too.

CurrentlyUsually 
Arcade Archives TECMO KNIGHT$10.50 
Cabin Escape: Alice’s Story$1.65 
Color Pals$6.00 $7.50 
Demon Skin$15.00 
Dessert DIY$3.00 $7.50 
Escape the Prison: 3 Days to Freedom$7.50 
Fortress S$33.00 
Gruta$7.99 
Hola! Reversi$9.99 
Horror Bundle – 3 in 1$13.65 $19.50 
Invercity$22.50 
Japanese Escape Games The Prison Underground$6.74 $13.49 
Jigsaw Puzzle Fever$12.00 
Kao the Kangaroo: Anniversary Edition$34.31 $52.79 
Menseki: Area Maze Search$7.50 
Mia and the Dragon Princess$17.55 $19.50 
Minit Fun Racer$4.50 
No Place Like Home$33.99 $39.99 
Pathfinders: Memories$3.15 $4.50 
Pixel Paint 2$2.98 $18.00 
Scrap Bolts$15.00 
SHAPE NEON CHAOS$45.00 
Space Gladiators$22.50 
Super Dungeon Maker$23.99 $29.99 
Swordbreaker: Origins$12.00 $15.00 
Tarot Cards: Discover the meaning$4.50 
Terra Flame$29.25 
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan$30.95 
Tiny Dragon Story$2.98 $19.50 
Toziuha Night: Dracula’s Revenge$6.75 $7.50 
Urbek City Builder$21.60 $27.00 
Virtual Families Cook Off: Chapter 2 Farm Life$7.49 
Weeping Willow$7.50 

