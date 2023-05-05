Nintendo Download Updates (Week 18) Calm before the Tears
This might be the smallest week for new releases all year, that’s all good though you’re going to need the money next week anyway.
That’s not to say there isn’t anything, it’s not a lot but there’s a couple of bites before the feast next week.
This week’s highlights: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan dropped on the eShop out of nowhere late last night, nicely priced as well. Invercity has some nice Steam reviews and looks like a lot of fun. Wales Interactive is back with another FMV game too, Mia and the Dragon Princess this one has some Doctor Who and The Witcher actors in it too.
Don’t forget there’s a mass of games on sale for Golden Week, and some Star Wars stuff is discounted too.
