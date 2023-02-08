1296
Aussie Bargain Roundup: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 8, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just a few months away, tomorrow there’s a Nintendo Direct and we might see some extra Zelda related stuff announced like a Collector’s Edition, Limited Edition Consoles or amiibo. Breath of the Wild got them, no reason to think Tears won’t!

But for now, the standard bargain round up. Hopefully these prices don’t move too much, we’ve already seen the US price of the game go up $10, but here in Australia both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom have already been $10 more than most Switch games – no stress!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out on May 12th 2023.

Amazon.com.au

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $74.99 – Link

Big W

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79 – Link

DX Collectables

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79 – Sold Out

EB Games

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $89.95 – Link

eShop 

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – TBC

The Gamesmen

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $78 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79 – Link

MightyApe=

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $69 – Link
