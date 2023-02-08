Aussie Bargain Roundup: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just a few months away, tomorrow there’s a Nintendo Direct and we might see some extra Zelda related stuff announced like a Collector’s Edition, Limited Edition Consoles or amiibo. Breath of the Wild got them, no reason to think Tears won’t!
But for now, the standard bargain round up. Hopefully these prices don’t move too much, we’ve already seen the US price of the game go up $10, but here in Australia both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom have already been $10 more than most Switch games – no stress!
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out on May 12th 2023.
Amazon.com.au
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $74.99 – Link
Big W
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79 – Link
DX Collectables
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79 – Sold Out
EB Games
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $89.95 – Link
eShop
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – TBC
The Gamesmen
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $78 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $79 – Link
MightyApe=
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $69 – Link
