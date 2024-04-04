141
Nintendo Download Updates (Week 14) Freedom Cats

by Daniel VuckovicApril 4, 2024
Not every week can be a winner, last week was pretty great, and there’s not nothing this week but it’s certainly a lot less exciting.

Out of the games on offer we reckon Freedom Planet 2 is worth a look at, and it’s got a 10% off launch discount. The Gap seems like it could be interesting and Cats Organised Neatly looks super cute.

If you’re not keen on anything new, there’s also a new demo for the upcoming SaGa Emerald Beyond which is out later this month.

Is there anything else on the list you’d recommend?

This week’s highlights: Freedom Planet 2, The Gap, Cats Organized Neatly

Arcade Archives Exvania$10.50
Bubble Bunny$1.50$4.50
Cats Organized Neatly$3.75
Colony Defense – The Ultimate Minimalist Tower Base Defense Game$15.00
CrashOut Xtreme$15.00
Deadland Chronicles$12.00
Devil’s Calling$6.00$7.50
Doll Explorer$15.30
Dreamland Solitaire: Dark Prophecy$9.00
Erogods: Mirage$9.00$11.25
Find Room 96$5.99
Fire Race$15.00
Flightpath: Adventures in Venaris$12.00$15.00
Freedom Planet 1+2 Bundle$52.50
Freedom Planet 2$35.95$39.95
Frowntown$9.74$12.99
Girl Genius: Adventures In Castle Heterodyne$45.00
Greed 2: Forbidden Experiments$22.99
Hair Dye$1.50$7.50
Heisting$1.50$7.50
Jigsaw Royal Princess$6.00$30.00
Kitchen Crisis$22.20
Knowledge Keeper$7.50
Korean Rail Driving Tour – LRT Uijeongbu$44.85
Last Bloody Snack$15.99
Life of Slime$6.00$7.50
Make it! Ikayaki$2.14$3.07
No Umbrellas Allowed$27.00
Notebook Artillery$7.50
Nudel Tag$8.10$9.00
PuzzMiX$5.39$5.99
Retro Mystery Club Vol.2: The Beppu Case$11.88$14.85
Savage Age$15.99$19.99
Saviorless$17.55$19.50
Spy Guy Hidden Objects Deluxe Edition$15.00
Storyblocks: The King$7.50
Stunt Scooter Simulator$2.99$19.99
Sugar Tanks 2$10.15$14.50
Super Destronaut Landed X Loaded$7.99
SUSHI SOUL UNIVERSE$9.45$13.50
Tengoku Struggle -Strayside-$75.00
The Gap$27.00$30.00
The Jackbox Decade Bundle$300.00
WWII AIRPLANE FIGHT – Battle War Squad$4.99$19.99

