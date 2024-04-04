Nintendo Download Updates (Week 14) Freedom Cats
Not every week can be a winner, last week was pretty great, and there’s not nothing this week but it’s certainly a lot less exciting.
Out of the games on offer we reckon Freedom Planet 2 is worth a look at, and it’s got a 10% off launch discount. The Gap seems like it could be interesting and Cats Organised Neatly looks super cute.
If you’re not keen on anything new, there’s also a new demo for the upcoming SaGa Emerald Beyond which is out later this month.
Is there anything else on the list you’d recommend?
This week’s highlights: Freedom Planet 2, The Gap, Cats Organized Neatly
