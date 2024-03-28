Nintendo Download Updates (Week 13) Bunny
It’s a real fun week this week, there’s nothing too serious, nothing too big and just a lot of choice of games that just look quite neat. Whether it’s Pepper Grinder (our review is glowing), Open Roads or OTXO, there should be something to get you through the long weekend. We’ve got our highlights below, but be sure to recommend any you’re looking forward to picking up in the comments.
This week’s highlights: Akatsuki: Lord of the Dawn, Felix the Cat, Open Roads, OTXO, Pepper Grinder, South Park: Snow Day!, Terra Memoria, Outward Definitive Edition. There’s also an open beta of INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road – finally.
