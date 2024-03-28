390
0

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 13) Bunny

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 29, 2024
Advertisement

It’s a real fun week this week, there’s nothing too serious, nothing too big and just a lot of choice of games that just look quite neat. Whether it’s Pepper Grinder (our review is glowing), Open Roads or OTXO, there should be something to get you through the long weekend. We’ve got our highlights below, but be sure to recommend any you’re looking forward to picking up in the comments.

This week’s highlights: Akatsuki: Lord of the Dawn, Felix the Cat, Open Roads, OTXO, Pepper Grinder, South Park: Snow Day!, Terra Memoria, Outward Definitive Edition. There’s also an open beta of INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road – finally.

3D Printer – PrintMaster Simulator$3.99$18.99
7 Days Heroes$15.00
Akatsuki: Lord of the Dawn$15.50
Animal Buddies – Party Beasts$3.99$21.99
Arcade Archives VOLFIED$10.50
Blind Shot$7.50
Coffee, Plis$7.50$15.00
Contraptions Collection$42.00
Cricket 24$105.00
EGGCONSOLE Xak PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Escape Fear: Hide And Seek Horror$7.99
Escape Game The Kitty School$6.75$13.50
Farming Simulator Kids$45.00
Felix the Cat$37.95
Forrader Hero$7.99
Fruity Puzzler$1.50$13.50
Go Kart Mania$1.50$15.00
HEBEREKE Enjoy Edition$13.50$15.00
House$19.99
INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road Worldwide Beta Test Demo “Leave Your Inazuma Mark on the World!”Free Download
Jigsaw Puzzle Nature$7.50
Junior Labyrinth$15.00
Labyrinthia Nightmares: THE JOURNEY OF LITTLE FLUFFYPUFF$18.99
Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room$19.20
Missile Dancer 2$19.98$22.20
Monster Panic$16.35
NibansenPlus$5.00
NightGhast$4.50
Not Tonight 2$21.71$28.95
Nyanzou & Kumakichi Bomb Cave$9.00$14.70
nZen$3.00$15.00
Old Coin Pusher Friends 2$5.55
One Last Breath$27.00
Open Roads$29.95
OTXO$19.99$24.99
Out Racing: Arcade Memory$22.99
Outward Definitive Edition$59.95
Pepper Grinder$22.50
Rallyallyally$11.99
Re:Touring$12.00$15.00
Reaper Survivors$3.00$7.50
Right and Down and Dice$17.99
Shockman Collection Vol. 1$13.59$16.99
Soul Dog TD$12.12$15.15
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!$58.95
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! Digital Deluxe$88.95
Spring Bunny Islands$4.49$5.99
Stacklands$21.95
Stasis: Bone Totem$23.99$29.99
Sunny Café$20.25$22.50
Terra Memoria$25.50$30.00
The World After$15.00
To The Sky$15.00
Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files$60.00
Vikings: Valhalla Saga$14.85
Zombiewood: Survival Shooter$14.99

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment