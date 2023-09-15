Nintendo Direct Preorder Roundup – September 2023
The last Nintendo Direct for the year has happened and we’ve got a good look at what’s to come for at least the next six months. We got a GameCube remake, a Game Boy Advance remake, a DS and Wii remake – and it’s pretty much what most have been asking for.
There’s no special editions, or preorder bonuses yet for any of these – 2024 for most of these games is still far away. But if you want to secure anything, here’s everything
Amazon
- Another Code: Recollection – TBC
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – TBC
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – TBC
- Sora amiibo
- Ganondorf amiibo – $29 – Link
- Zelda amiibo – TBC
- Noah and Mio amiibo – TBC
EB Games
- Another Code: Recollection – $79.95 – Link
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95 – Link
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – TBC
- Sora amiibo – $21.95 – Link
- Ganondorf amiibo – $21.95 – Link
- Zelda amiibo – $21.95 – Link
- Noah and Mio amiibo – $44.95 – Link
eShop
- Another Code: Recollection – $79.95 – Link
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95 – Link
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link
- Super Mario RPG – $79.95 – Link
- Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.95 – Link
- WarioWare Move It! – $69.95 – Link
🎟️ All games are available as a Game Voucher game, however we don’t recommend using a voucher on a game that’s $69.95 or below as you’re really not saving anything. Also, save 20% of the voucher when Coles has the eShop cards on sale next week.
JB Hi-Fi
- Another Code: Recollection – $74 – Link
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – $64 – Link
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link
- Sora amiibo – $21 – Link
- Ganondorf amiibo – $21 – Link
- Zelda amiibo – $21 – Zelda
- Noah and Mio amiibo – $44 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Super Mario RPG – $79.95 – Link
- Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.95 – Link
- WarioWare Move It! – $69.95 – Link
Gamesmen
- Another Code: Recollection – $79.95 – Link
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95 – Link
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link
