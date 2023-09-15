754
Nintendo Direct Preorder Roundup – September 2023

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 15, 2023
The last Nintendo Direct for the year has happened and we’ve got a good look at what’s to come for at least the next six months. We got a GameCube remake, a Game Boy Advance remake, a DS and Wii remake – and it’s pretty much what most have been asking for.

There’s no special editions, or preorder bonuses yet for any of these – 2024 for most of these games is still far away. But if you want to secure anything, here’s everything

Amazon

  • Another Code: Recollection – TBC
  • Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – TBC
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – TBC
  • Sora amiibo
  • Ganondorf amiibo – $29Link
  • Zelda amiibo – TBC
  • Noah and Mio amiibo – TBC
  • Super Mario RPG – $69Link
  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $59 – Link
  • WarioWare Move It! – $64 – Link

EB Games

  • Another Code: Recollection – $79.95Link
  • Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95Link
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95Link
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – TBC
  • Sora amiibo – $21.95 – Link
  • Ganondorf amiibo – $21.95 – Link
  • Zelda amiibo – $21.95 – Link
  • Noah and Mio amiibo – $44.95 – Link
  • Super Mario RPG – $79.95 – Link
  • WarioWare Move It! – $69.95 – Link

eShop

  • Another Code: Recollection – $79.95Link
  • Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95Link
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95Link
  • Super Mario RPG – $79.95Link
  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.95 Link
  • WarioWare Move It! – $69.95Link

🎟️ All games are available as a Game Voucher game, however we don’t recommend using a voucher on a game that’s $69.95 or below as you’re really not saving anything. Also, save 20% of the voucher when Coles has the eShop cards on sale next week.

JB Hi-Fi

  • Another Code: Recollection – $74 – Link
  • Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – $64 – Link
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $69 – Link
  • Sora amiibo – $21 – Link
  • Ganondorf amiibo – $21 – Link
  • Zelda amiibo – $21 – Zelda
  • Noah and Mio amiibo – $44 – Link
  • Super Mario RPG – $69 Link
  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $64Link
  • WarioWare Move It! – $64 Link

My Nintendo Store

  • Ganondorf amiibo – $21.95Link
  • Zelda amiibo – $21.95Link
  • Noah and Mio amiibo – $44.95Link
  • Super Mario RPG – $79.95Link
  • Detective Pikachu Returns – $69.95Link
  • WarioWare Move It! – $69.95Link

Gamesmen

  • Another Code: Recollection – $79.95Link
  • Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95Link
  • Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95Link
  • Sora amiibo – $21.95Link
  • Ganondorf amiibo – $21.95Link
  • Zelda amiibo – $21.95Link
  • Noah and Mio amiibo – $44.95 Link

