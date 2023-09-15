Nintendo Direct Preorder Roundup – September 2023

Advertisement

The last Nintendo Direct for the year has happened and we’ve got a good look at what’s to come for at least the next six months. We got a GameCube remake, a Game Boy Advance remake, a DS and Wii remake – and it’s pretty much what most have been asking for.

There’s no special editions, or preorder bonuses yet for any of these – 2024 for most of these games is still far away. But if you want to secure anything, here’s everything

EB Games

Another Code: Recollection – $79.95 – Link

– Link Mario Vs. Donkey Kong – $69.95 – Link

– Link Princess Peach: Showtime! – $79.95 – Link

– Link Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – TBC

Sora amiibo – $21.95 – Link

Ganondorf amiibo – $21.95 – Link

Zelda amiibo – $21.95 – Link

Noah and Mio amiibo – $44.95 – Link

Super Mario RPG – $79.95 – Link

WarioWare Move It! – $69.95 – Link

🎟️ All games are available as a Game Voucher game, however we don’t recommend using a voucher on a game that’s $69.95 or below as you’re really not saving anything. Also, save 20% of the voucher when Coles has the eShop cards on sale next week.

