Nintendo digs deep to bring “classic” games to Switch Online, it’s claimed
Nintendo may have just run out of announced games for Nintendo Switch Online, but don’t worry, they’ve been busy and managed to secure the rights to 3665 classics to bring to the subscription service.
Nintendo has combed through the records and made some deep cuts to include with Nintendo Switch Online going forward. These are games that you never thought would be seen again, with rights in limbo and games that their creators have abandoned (or run away form). The games are from the Game Boy, NES, SNES and even the Nintendo 64.
Here’s the initial batch, broken up by system.
Gameboy: Pit Fighter, Toy Story, Agro Soar, 32-in-1, Mortal Kombat 4 (GBC), Medal of Honour: Underground (GBA), Wolfenstein 3D (GBA), Pokémon Jade
Super Nintendo: Mario is Missing, Shaq-Fu, 3D Ballz, Yoshi’s Safari (no Super Scope), Super 3D Noah’s Ark, Home Improvement (no manual), Bebe’s Kids, Bubsy II
Nintendo 64: Superman 64, Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero, Hey You Pikachu (Spanish), Olympic Hockey 98, Blues Brothers 2000, Dinosaur Planet Beta
The service will add a new tier called the Complete pack, on top of the Expansion Pack already for Megadrive, Nintendo 64 and GameCube games for $69.69 a year.
“When we heard people saying bad things about the Nintendo Switch Online library and not being able to play their favourite games, like Mario is Missing! and Home Improvement, we wanted to make sure we fixed that up. We even made sure to delay the successor to the Nintendo Switch”, a statement not from a Nintendo spokesperson said.
Nintendo plans to roll out one Gameboy, SNES and N64 game a quarter, we should see the entire library on the Nintendo Switch 17 (Presented by Coca-Cola) by 2102.