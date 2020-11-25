Nintendo closing down the original Super Mario Maker at the end of March 2021

Nintendo has announced that Super Mario Maker for the Wii U will be removed from sale, and its online functionality eventually shut down a couple of months after that.

Super Mario Maker will lose course poster, searching, and bookmarks from April 1st, 2021 at 12 pm AEDT. The game will also be removed from the eShop on January 13th, 2021.

Here’s what Nintendo says is going away…

The ability to upload courses in Super Mario Maker for Wii U

The Super Mario Maker Bookmark website

Due to this, the following features within the software’s Course World will also become unavailable: Updating the ranking of liked courses Looking up your bookmarked courses

An error message will be displayed when trying to access these discontinued services after their end date.

Super Mario Maker was first released in September 2015. The Nintendo 3DS version of the game doesn’t have online services, and appears to be unaffected.